Dr. Harold Mozwecz, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harold Mozwecz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Mozwecz works at Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology in Naperville, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL, Lisle, IL and Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology
    4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology
    430 Warrenville Rd # 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  4. 4
    Gastroenterology
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dysphagia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 17, 2022
    I have been a patient for 20+ years, and he has seen my 80-year-old mother about 10 years. Admittedly, I am not a big fan of DMG, but he is the exception for me. In all of our visits, he has exhibited knowledge, compassion, and a genuine caring for me is a person as well as my mother. He doesn't jump to more aggressive treatments without suggesting more conservative approaches first, which I prefer. Even right before a procedure, I asked him a question and he stopped to answer it before we proceeded. I highly recommend him.
    Lisa W — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Mozwecz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356318349
    Education & Certifications

    • Univesity Of Illinois Va West Side Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Mozwecz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mozwecz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mozwecz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mozwecz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozwecz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozwecz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozwecz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozwecz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

