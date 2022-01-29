Dr. Harold Moses Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Moses Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Moses Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Lourdes Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Moses Jr works at
Locations
Green Hills Medicine Pharmacy3810 Bedford Ave Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 322-3000
Vanderbilt Neurosciences719 Thompson Ln Ste 24100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 936-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Lourdes Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moses is amazing! He is very thorough going through your MRI with you, full of knowledge and experience, and very personable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Harold Moses Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417031535
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anatomic Pathology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moses Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses Jr works at
Dr. Moses Jr has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moses Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses Jr.
