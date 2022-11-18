Overview

Dr. Harold Milstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Milstein works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Hazle Township, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.