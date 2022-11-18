Dr. Harold Milstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Milstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Milstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Milstein works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (267) 845-4583
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Hazle Township631 Airport Rd Ste 100, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (570) 300-4646Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia170 N Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 685-1123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harold Milstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083684344
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Hosp|Temple Skin-Cancer Hosp
- Martland Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milstein works at
Dr. Milstein has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.
