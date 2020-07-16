Overview

Dr. Harold Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Miller works at Diabetes & Metabolism Associates in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.