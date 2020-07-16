Dr. Harold Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 103, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is a wonderful Doctor, very caring and professional.
About Dr. Harold Miller, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
