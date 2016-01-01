Dr. Harold Mermelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mermelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Mermelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Mermelstein, MD is a dermatologist in Bronx, NY. He currently practices at Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mermelstein is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute3333 Henry Hudson Pkwy Apt 1L, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 601-2504Wednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
-
2
Scarsdale Dermatology P.c.1075 Central Park Ave Ste 304, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 667-2242
-
3
Advanced Dermatology PC1463 E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 376-0500
-
4
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic559 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 667-2242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Harold Mermelstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053308429
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Mermelstein?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mermelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermelstein has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Cellulitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.