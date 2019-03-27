Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Margolis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Margolis, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Margolis works at
Locations
Oakland Medical Group PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2446
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 399-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Margolis and his staff. I never have had to wait very long. He is a brilliant man and very thorough. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Harold Margolis, DO
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104800986
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Margolis works at
