Dr. Harold Margolis, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Margolis works at Oakland Medical Group in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.