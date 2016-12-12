Dr. Longe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Longe, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Longe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hancock Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.
Dr. Longe works at
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (lantern Rd)10212 LANTERN RD, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 841-5656
East Office6845 Rama Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 948-1900
Central Indiana Cancer Centers1701 Senate Blvd Ste C6, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, took time to answer any questions. Very knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Harold Longe, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longe works at
Dr. Longe has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Longe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.