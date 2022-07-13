Dr. Harold Loewenstine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loewenstine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Loewenstine, MD
Dr. Harold Loewenstine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Uc Health Primary Care (mason)9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 721-5300
Anderson7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 231-9010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cgi Anesthesia Associates LLC4746 Montgomery Rd Ste 202, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 721-5166
Greater Cincinnati Internal Medicine Inc.4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 202, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 721-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My last visit with Dr. L was for a colonoscopy. He stopped to see me at the preop area at the surgery center to see how I was doing which calmed me down as I was a little bit nervous. Everything came out fine and he was just as happy about that as we were!!!
About Dr. Harold Loewenstine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184628679
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Loewenstine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loewenstine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loewenstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loewenstine has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loewenstine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Loewenstine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loewenstine.
