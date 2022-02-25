Overview

Dr. Harold Lickey, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Lickey works at MaxWell Clinic in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.