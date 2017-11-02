Dr. Harold Leeper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Leeper, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Leeper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Locations
Visiting Nurse Services of Wheeling Hospital58 16th St # 500, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-1985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leeper has taken care of my eyes since 2006 and is a very caring and concerned doctor. I suffer from severe Type 1 Diabetes and almost went blind in 1990. Dr. Leeper keeps my retinopathy in check. He is the best in the Upper Ohio Valley.
About Dr. Harold Leeper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC-San Francisco
- U Pittsburgh Eye & Ear Hosp|U Pittsburgh Eye &amp; Ear Hosp
- UPMC Mercy
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leeper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeper has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeper.
