Overview

Dr. Harold Leeper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Leeper works at LEEPER HAROLD F MD OFFICE in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.