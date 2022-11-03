Dr. Harold Leeds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Leeds, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Leeds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Asclepion Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 102, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 533-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Have been going to Dr. Leeds for over 35 years. He is one of the last of the truly knowledgeable and caring physicians. He know my physical problems, he remembers my family (all of which see him), he knows what questions to ask and he knows how to focus on the exact problem. He is an exceptional communicator and gives you every piece of information you need to make difficult decisions. I would not go to any other orthopedist and will be mightily disappointed the day he retires.
About Dr. Harold Leeds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1174592901
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeds accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeds works at
Dr. Leeds has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeds.
