Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Lawler III works at SPORTS REHABILITATION SPECS in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Sands Physical Therapy and Aquatics LLC
    7147 CURTISS AVE, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 236-3174
  2. 2
    3066 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 351-0066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acidosis
Anxiety
Arthritis

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336292705
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lawler III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lawler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lawler III works at SPORTS REHABILITATION SPECS in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lawler III’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawler III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawler III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawler III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

