Overview

Dr. Harold Latta III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Latta III works at Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.