Dr. Harold Kulman, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (20)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harold Kulman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kulman works at Center for Hernia Repair in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Hernia Repair
    Center for Hernia Repair
    1435 S Osprey Ave Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 953-5917
  2. 2
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 917-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 16, 2022
    I had a colonoscopy and they punctured my spleen and luckily Dr. Coleman was at Doctors hospital in the ER and he took care of me I had lost 4 pints of blood and he removed my spleen and I'm alive today because of him he's a wonderful doctor
    Beverly Moravsky — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Kulman, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720084254
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulman works at Center for Hernia Repair in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kulman’s profile.

    Dr. Kulman has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

