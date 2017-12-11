Overview

Dr. Harold Koller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Koller works at GASTROINTESTINAL ASSOCIATES in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.