Dr. Harold Kim, MD
Dr. Harold Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Kim. He was recommended by my A-Fib cardiologist who is a leading expert in his field. ..to treat an aneurysm I find Dr. Kim to be amazingly competent and caring. Dr. Kim is an exercise enthusiast ..so he has even helped me to modify my body building..with safe exercises...instead of just telling me not to lift weights (the overly cautious approach)..When i send him emails thru the patient portal...he answers them within 24 hours. Great doctor!
- Cardiology
- English, Korean
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
