Overview

Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Kavoussi works at Southern TN Eye Specialists in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.