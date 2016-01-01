Dr. Harold Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Jones, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Harold Jones, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245294115
Education & Certifications
- Pro Scan Imaging
- Meml Hlth
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Jones works at
