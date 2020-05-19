Overview

Dr. Harold Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.