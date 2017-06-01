Overview

Dr. Harold Huff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Huff works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.