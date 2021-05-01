Overview

Dr. Harold Howe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Howe works at SGMC Surgery Suite, Valdosta, GA in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.