Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harold Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Horowitz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
About Dr. Harold Horowitz, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528084274
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Horowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.