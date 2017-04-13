Dr. Harold Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Hess, MD
Dr. Harold Hess, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.
Saint Luke's Cushing Multispecialty Clinic1001 6th Ave Ste 340, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 491-3344
Harold A Hess8575 W 110th St Ste 205, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 491-3344
Harold Hess MD Medical Legal14847 W 95TH ST, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 356-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
I had back surgery 7-8 years ago but I still highly recommend Dr Hess to family and friends
About Dr. Harold Hess, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, German
- 1215983481
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- New York Institute of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hess speaks German.
