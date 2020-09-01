Overview

Dr. Harold Hawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Mississippi.



Dr. Hawkins works at The Dermatology Center in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.