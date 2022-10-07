Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest and Goodall Witcher Hospital.
Locations
Harold Bruce Hamilton MD PA205 Woodhew Dr Ste 200, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-9775
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Goodall Witcher Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
After a surprise diagnosis of C-spine herniated discs, I chose Dr. Hamilton as my neurosurgeon for my multi-level ACDF with cord compression. I could not have been cared for by anyone better! He and his staff are some of the most kind and compassionate people! Dr. Hamilton and his calm, assured manner gave me peace and hope for a good outcome. He listened and took my concerns seriously. He made sure that I was comfortable with what was going on. I cannot thank him enough for all that he did to give me my life back! And while I hope that I never have another issue that requires a neurosurgeon, if I do, he will be the one I call!
About Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1457356255
Education & Certifications
- La State University Program
- U/ca San Francisco Program
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamilton speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
