Dr. Harold Giles, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Giles, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clanton, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Giles works at Nephrology Associates PC in Clanton, AL with other offices in Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Pell City, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Jasper, AL, Trussville, AL, Bessemer, AL and Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Clanton
    2030 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  2. 2
    Nephrology Associates P.C. - Oneonta
    101 Lemley Dr Ste A, Oneonta, AL 35121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Nephrology Associates P.C. - Shelby
    644 2nd St NE Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Gardendale
    1603 Decatur Hwy Ste 150, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  5. 5
    Nephrology Associates - Pell City
    7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 130, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  6. 6
    Nephrology Associates, PC - 119/Greystone
    7 Huddle Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  7. 7
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Gadsden
    405 S 2nd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  8. 8
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Winfield
    255 Medical Dr Ste 2, Winfield, AL 35594 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  9. 9
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Anniston
    1430 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  10. 10
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Princeton
    817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  11. 11
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Jasper
    3400 Highway 78 E Ste 401, Jasper, AL 35501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  12. 12
    Nephrology Associates PC
    52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 318, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
  13. 13
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Trussville
    7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  14. 14
    Nephrology Associates PC - Bessemer
    995 9th Ave SW Ste 407, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  15. 15
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Homewood
    2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center
  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harold Giles, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811945454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
    • Baptist Health System
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Nephrology
