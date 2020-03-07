Overview

Dr. Harold German, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. German works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Purpura and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.