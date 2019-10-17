Dr. Harold Friend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Friend, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Friend, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Friend works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boca General and Family Medicine1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 361-8106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friend?
He cares about his patients and he keeps on top of his profession.
About Dr. Harold Friend, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1508880808
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friend works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.