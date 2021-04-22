Dr. Harold Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harold Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
William Beaumont Hospital4949 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 655-3220
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I can't find enough words to describe my respect for Dr. FRIEDMAN ! Great....
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932181526
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
