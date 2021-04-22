Overview

Dr. Harold Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Friedman works at BEAUMONT HOSPITAL ROYAL OAK in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.