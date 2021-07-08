Dr. Harold Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Fogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Fogel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Fogel works at
Locations
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-8636Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
3
Emerson Spine Program54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 203, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3194
4
Newton-Wellesley Spine Center159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 Directions (617) 243-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Fogel was my second opinion. I went to him because the first doctor's lack of interest was unacceptable. Dr. Fogel sat down with me and showed me on the X-ray the cause of my lower back pain. He suggested surgery which was not surprising. However, I was hesitant because I did not if I would recover on time to dance with my son in his wedding. Dr. Fogel scheduled my surgery quickly to give me enough time to recover. Before the surgery, I was unable to stand on my feet for more than 15 minutes. After the surgery, I am able to go on long walks, go shopping. And yes, I recovered fast enough to dance with my son in his wedding. Thank you Dr. Fogel!!
About Dr. Harold Fogel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528334828
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel has seen patients for Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.