Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health
    Northwell Health
300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 562-4970
    South Shore University Hospital
    South Shore University Hospital
301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706
(570) 807-0384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Amazing doctor , Probably saved my life if not extended it for another 10-20 years
    Barry Edelson — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720196546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

