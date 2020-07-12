Overview

Dr. Harold Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Davis works at Physicians Health Alliance in Scranton, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.