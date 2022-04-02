Overview

Dr. Harold Cox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, Lake Martin Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Family Care Associates in Montgomery, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.