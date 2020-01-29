Overview

Dr. Harold Cordner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Cordner works at Florida Pain Management in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.