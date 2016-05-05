Dr. Harold Condara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Condara, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Condara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-0605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr. - I like his bedside manners and he listens to his patients - I feel like he really paid attention to what I told him in regards to how I was feeling and we worked together to get me off of a lot of meds. Excellent staff - soooooo friendly and caring and very organized - not a lot of waiting around time when we go for followups or checkups - oncall staff is also excellent!!
About Dr. Harold Condara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891799144
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hospital
- U Texas
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Condara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condara speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Condara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condara.
