Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University Memorial Hospitals

Dr. Colbassani works at BayCare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Morton Plant Hospital
    300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
    Brenda S Kinard MD PA
    1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
    Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care
    400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
    Clearwater Office
    430 Morton Plant St Ste 401, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Aug 26, 2018
    This was my second back surgery. There is only one doctor I will go to and that's Dr. Colbassani. When I went back for a followup, Dr. Colbassani was so concerned about a CT scan I had with enlarged lymph nodes in my abdomen that he personally called an oncologist and got me on the right track. I can't enough about his compassion and surgical talent. I highly recommend him!
    Nancy Ellard in Tampa, FL — Aug 26, 2018
    About Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1235120494
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Memorial Hospitals
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    • Fairfield University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colbassani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colbassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbassani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

