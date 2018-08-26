Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University Memorial Hospitals
Dr. Colbassani works at
Locations
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Brenda S Kinard MD PA1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 298-6121
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Clearwater Office430 Morton Plant St Ste 401, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colbassani?
This was my second back surgery. There is only one doctor I will go to and that's Dr. Colbassani. When I went back for a followup, Dr. Colbassani was so concerned about a CT scan I had with enlarged lymph nodes in my abdomen that he personally called an oncologist and got me on the right track. I can't enough about his compassion and surgical talent. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Harold Colbassani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1235120494
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Memorial Hospitals
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Fairfield University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colbassani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbassani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colbassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbassani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.