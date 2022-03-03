See All Interventional Cardiologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Harold Clausen, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Clausen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Clausen works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Saint Francisville, LA, Woodville, MS, Centreville, MS and Donaldsonville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Brittany Office
    5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - St. Francisville Satellite Clinic
    5326 Oak St, Saint Francisville, LA 70775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Woodville
    451 Bank St, Woodville, MS 39669 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center- Centreville
    178 Highway 24 E, Centreville, MS 39631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Centreville Satellite Clinic
    260 E Main St, Centreville, MS 39631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center- Donaldsonville Satellite Clinic
    214 Clinic Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Donaldsonville (Memorial Dr.)
    301 Memorial Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2022
    Met with Dr Clausen to review My previous test results. He was very friendly knowledgeable and easy to talk with about any questions I had.
    Sue — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Clausen, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1417958240
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Medical Center In Shreveport
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport
    • Louisiana State University
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Clausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clausen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clausen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Clausen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clausen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clausen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clausen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

