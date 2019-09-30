Overview

Dr. Harold Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Clark works at Harold C Clark MD in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.