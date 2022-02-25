Dr. Harold Chung-Loy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung-Loy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Chung-Loy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Chung-Loy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hospital

Locations
Surgical Practices Associates, PA98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-1000
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best. He listened to my concerns and was able to get approval for the test I needed to determine a diagnosis when another doctor would not, could not, and did not take me seriously. He also made sure it went to the best person for my MRI. I am so glad I went to him. Everyone that heard of him also said he is a great doctor. He was recommended and well worth it.
About Dr. Harold Chung-Loy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811002728
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung-Loy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung-Loy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung-Loy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung-Loy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung-Loy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung-Loy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung-Loy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.