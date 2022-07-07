Dr. Harold Chotiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chotiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Chotiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Chotiner, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Mary's Women's Health Center645 N Arlington Ave Ste 660, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7348
Greater Nevada Womens Group540 W Plumb Ln Ste 201, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 788-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic, wise, gifted and caring doctor. I would highly recommend Dr Chotiner!
About Dr. Harold Chotiner, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hosp
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Chotiner speaks Spanish.
