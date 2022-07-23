Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Ortega Office1824 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (304) 778-3000
103rd Street Office6983 103rd St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 778-3000
Perimeter Park Office8825 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 778-3000
Podiatry Associates of Northeast Florida Inc.5911 Timuquana Rd Unit 300, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 778-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cesar helped me and my toe perfectly. Very professional, fast and sympathetic. I will be back 100%
About Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Florida State University
