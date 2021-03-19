Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cannon Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-4000
-
3
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon Jr?
I saw Dr. Cannon back in November of 2020. He did a fusion of the C4 and C5. He was very kind, took time with me, and the fusion was a success and took away the terrible pain that went across my upper back and neck. All of the people that I came in contact with at his office, and at Deaconess Gateway Hospital were awesome! I would definitely recommend Dr. Cannon to anyone!
About Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063415826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery

