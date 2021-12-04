Overview

Dr. Harold Brown, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ontario, OH. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Galion Community Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Avita Ontario Specialty Center in Ontario, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.