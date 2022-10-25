See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Mentor, OH
Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Bowersox works at Lake Health Physician Group Integrative Medicine in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health Physician Group Integrative Medicine
    8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 255-5508

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2022
    My father & I saw him for many years & we were so blessed to have found him. He’s caring & amazing & he takes his time to listen to any concerns. We have recommended him to multiple people.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447362066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowersox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowersox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowersox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowersox works at Lake Health Physician Group Integrative Medicine in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bowersox’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowersox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowersox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowersox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowersox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

