Overview

Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Bowersox works at Lake Health Physician Group Integrative Medicine in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.