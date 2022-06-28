Overview

Dr. Harold Bolnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Creek Nation Community Hospital, Okmulgee Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Bolnick works at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Tyler, TX and Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.