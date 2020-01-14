Dr. Harold Blanks III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanks III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Blanks III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Blanks III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Consultant1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanks is a wonderful doctor. Explains everything so you can understand what he's saying. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Harold Blanks III, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
