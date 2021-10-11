Dr. Harold Bivins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Bivins, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Bivins, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Bivins works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med2201 Murphy Ave Ste 308, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2267
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bivins?
Dr.Bivins is so awesome he really took good care of me ,I was referred to him from my Obgyn doctor Morehead due to my high blood pressure while I was pregnant with my baby boy.Dr Bivins knows what best for high risk pregnancy women ,my blood pressure numbers was so high a whole day so I decided to go for the emergency room,they call Dr Bivins he wanted me to be admitted to keep an eye on my blood pressure it wasn’t getting no better so my liver started to hurt a little and he recommended them to induce me to have my baby boy so we both can be safe he save my baby boy me and my husband really appreciate him a lot for doing that trust me he knows what’s best for u and your pregnancy if u high risk Thanks so much Dr Bivins
About Dr. Harold Bivins, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1841239753
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bivins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bivins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bivins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bivins works at
Dr. Bivins has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.