Dr. Arlen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Arlen, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Arlen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey1 Quality Pl Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I must say Dr. Arlen is the poster boy for what a doctor should be. He is kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable and competent. He takes the time to listen which most doctors do not do. He is truly a credit to his profession.
About Dr. Harold Arlen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 63 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Jersey City Med Center
- Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arlen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arlen speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arlen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlen.
