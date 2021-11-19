Overview

Dr. Harold Antwine III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Antwine III works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Lexington, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.