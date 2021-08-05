Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Altman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harold Altman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
-
1
St. Josephs Regional Medical Center56 HAMILTON ST, Paterson, NJ 07505 Directions (973) 754-4750
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altman?
Excellent inciteful & compassionate professional with easy going nature that underlies his keen analytical intellect
About Dr. Harold Altman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023061744
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.